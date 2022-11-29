123 students fall sick after consuming midday meal in Angul School

Angul: As many as 123 students including boys and girls were taken ill and shifted to hospital in Angul district of Odisha on Tuesday. The students became ill after consuming the mid day meal in the school. It has been complained that the soyabin that had been included in the meal was filled with insects.

As per reports, as many as 123 students became ill after consuming mid day meal in the Rajadanga Upper Primary School in Pallahadra area of Angul district. They were immediately taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Khamar area.

It has been complained that the soyabin that had been given was filled with insects. After consuming the meal the students repotedly felt uneasy and complained belly pain.

Some girl students have alleged that they had witnessed insects present in the soyabin cakes. Tension gripped following the incident in the school. It was also complained that the rice had not fully cooked.