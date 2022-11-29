Banakalagi Niti of Lord Jagannath to be observed tomorrow, no public darshan from 5 PM to 9 PM

The public darshan will be prohibited from 5 PM to 9 PM due to due to Banakalagi Niti, informed the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

Lord Jagannath’s Banakalagi Niti

Puri: The Banakalagi Niti of Lord Jagannath will be observed at the Puri Srimandir tomorrow. Due to this, the public darshan will be prohibited from 5 PM to 9 PM, informed the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

Banakalagi Niti or Shrimukha Sringara means applying fresh colours on the idols of the deities. This secret and special ritual holds a lot of significance in the tradition of the Srimandir.

As per tradition, the Dutta Mohapatra Sevakas (Servitors) and Khadiprasad Daetapati Servitors perform the rituals. Different types of natural colors like Hingula, Haritala, Kasturi, Keshar, glue of Kaintha are used to prepare a Banaka.

