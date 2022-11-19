12 grams of brown sugar, 42ks of ganja seized from different areas of Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police today seized 12 grams of brown sugar and 42 kilograms of ganja from two different areas of Bhubaneswar and arrested four persons for their involvement in the drug dealing.

As part of its operation ‘White Spider,’ a team of Commissionerate Police conducted a raid in the Bharatpur area of the State Capital City after getting information about the drug-trading and arrested a man after seizing 12 grams of brown sugar from his possession. They also reportedly seized a gun from the drug-peddler’s possessions.

Meanwhile, interrogation of the accused by the police to extract more information regarding the brown sugar business and its link with the gun is underway.

Likewise, the Dhauli Police nabbed three persons after seizing a total of 42 kilograms of ganja from their possessions. A four-wheeler and some mobile phones were also recovered from them.

Police who were in plain clothes arrested the accused persons while they were going towards the Dhauli area after procuring the cannabis from Rayagada district.

In course of investigation, cops learned that several cases are pending against the arrestees. They also came to know that the car in which they were traveling was looted from someone.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.