11821 More Covid-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Total Stands At 5,26,353
Bhubaneswar: Another 11,821 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged in Odisha on Monday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.
The recovered cases in the last 24 hours include 1921 from Sundargarh, 1596 from Khordha, 1052 from Cuttack, 575 from Kalahandi, 562 from Angul, 533 from Sambalpur, 457 from Bargarh, 442 from Jharsuguda, 433 from Puri, 318 from Balangir, 316 from Nabarangpur, 315 from Keonjhar, 278 from Boudh, 260 from Balasore, 237 from Jajpur, 233 from Ganjam, 229 from Nuapada, 203 from Kendrapara, 199 from Deogarh, 179 from Mayurbhanj, 174 from Nayagarh, 142 from Jagatsinghpur, 137 from Rayagada, 134 from Sonepur, 129 from Dhenkanal, 120 from Gajapati, 120 from Koraput, 85 from Kandhamal, 83 from Bhadrak, 58 from Malkangiri and 301 from State Pool.
Also read: Odisha Government Fixes Ambulance Service Rates In The State, See Details
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 5,26,353 the Health Dept tweeted.
Another 11821 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 17.05.2021
1921 from Sundargarh
1596 from Khordha
1052 from Cuttack
575 from Kalahandi
562 from Anugul
533 from Sambalpur
457 from Bargarh
442 from Jharsuguda
433 from Puri
318 from Bolangir
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) May 17, 2021
316 from Nabarangpur
315 from Keonjhar
278 from Boudh
260 from Baleswar
237 from Jajapur
233 from Ganjam
229 from Nuapada
203 from Kendrapara
199 from Deogarh
179 from Mayurbhanj
174 from Nayagarh
142 from Jagatsinghpur
137 from Rayagada
134 from Sonepur
129 from Dhenkanal
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) May 17, 2021
120 from Gajapati
120 from Koraput
85 from Kandhamal
83 from Bhadrak
58 from Malkangiri
301 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 526353
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) May 17, 2021