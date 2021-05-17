11821 More Covid-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Total Stands At 5,26,353

By WCE 4
Image Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Another 11,821 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged in Odisha on Monday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The recovered cases in the last 24 hours include 1921 from Sundargarh, 1596 from Khordha, 1052 from Cuttack, 575 from Kalahandi, 562 from Angul, 533 from Sambalpur, 457 from Bargarh, 442 from Jharsuguda, 433 from Puri, 318 from Balangir, 316 from Nabarangpur, 315 from Keonjhar, 278 from Boudh, 260 from Balasore, 237 from Jajpur, 233 from Ganjam, 229 from Nuapada, 203 from Kendrapara, 199 from Deogarh, 179 from Mayurbhanj, 174 from Nayagarh, 142 from Jagatsinghpur, 137 from Rayagada, 134 from Sonepur, 129 from Dhenkanal, 120 from Gajapati, 120 from Koraput, 85 from Kandhamal, 83 from Bhadrak, 58 from Malkangiri and 301 from State Pool.

Also read: Odisha Government Fixes Ambulance Service Rates In The State, See Details

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 5,26,353 the Health Dept tweeted.

