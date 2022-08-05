108 Covid-19 cases registered in capital city of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: 108 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on August 5, 2022, the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,63,680. The recovered cases are 1,61,340. The total deceased cases are 1195. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 1195. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 117.

Odisha reported a slight dip in Covid positives at 836 cases on Friday including 169 between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 488 are quarantine cases while the rest 348 are local contacts. Currently, there are 6,181 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 117 positive cases and Sundargarh recorded 242 positives, the highest in Odisha.