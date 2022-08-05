Odisha Reports Slight Dip In Covid Cases At 836 Positives

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported a slight dip in Covid positives at 836 cases on Friday including 169 between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 488 are quarantine cases while the rest 348 are local contacts. Currently, there are 6,181 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 117 positive cases and Sundargarh recorded 242 positives, the highest in Odisha.

Details of local contacts will be shared by the concerned District:

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 9

3. Bargarh: 30

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 32

6. Boudh: 10

7. Cuttack: 20

8. Deogarh: 6

9. Dhenkanal: 2

10. Gajapati: 6

11. Ganjam: 2

12. Jagatsinghpur: 4

13. Jajpur: 14

14. Jharsuguda: 16

15. Kalahandi: 25

16. Kandhamal: 16

17. Kendrapada: 7

18. Keonjhar: 8

19. Khurda: 117

20. Koraput: 17

21. Mayurbhanj: 55

22. Nawarangpur: 33

23. Nayagarh: 19

24. Nuapada: 21

25. Puri: 7

26. Rayagada: 9

27. Sambalpur: 62

28. Sonepur: 14

29. Sundargarh: 242

30. State Pool: 27