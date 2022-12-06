10 players from Odisha in National Rugby team

Bhubaneswar: As many as 10 rugby players from Odisha including five girls have been selected in the National Rugby teams.

The teams are all set to participate in the Asia Rugby U-18 (Boys and Girls) Championship to be held at Kathmandu, Nepal on December 11 – December 12, 2022.

It is noteworthy that Arati Murmu, Mama Nayak, Nirmaly Rout, Parbati Hansda and Tarulata Naik are the five Odisha players named in the 18-member Indian U-18 Girls team.

Similarly, Ashok Hansda, Ganesh Dhangada Majhi, Guru Mandra, Lachimi Sesa and Mangala Soren from Odisha got selected in the National U-18 Boys team.

Another feather to the cap is that Mama Nayak of Odisha will lead the National Girls team as captain, while Md Arman Alam of Bihar will lead the Boys team.

Odisha Rugby Football Association Secretary U K Mohanty has congratulated the Odisha players and wished them luck.