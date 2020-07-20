10 Freedom Fighters From Odisha To Be Conferred With President’s Award On August 9

10 Freedom Fighters From Odisha To Be Conferred With President’s Award On August 9

Bhubaneswar: Ten freedom fighters from Odisha will receive the prestigious President’s Award on the occasion of Quit India Day which is also known as August Kranti Diwas on August 9 this year.

The freedom fighters will be conferred with the prestigious award for their contribution towards India’s freedom struggle against the British raj.

Here are the list of the freedom fighters who will get the awards:

Biswanath Das: Bhagaban Sindhol, Balikuda, Jagatsinghpur Debananda Gupta: Kalami, Mura, Sambalpur Sahadeb Behera: Kantilo, Nayagarh Dadhichi Sahoo: Kaipadia, Jajpur Nilamani Samal: Balipadia, Barchana, Jajpur Ramahari Goswami: Surjyapur, Dhusuri, Bhadrak Makardwaj Das: Hatabanapur, Kendrapara Gourishyama Goswami: Surjyapur, Dhusuri, Bhadrak Iswara Bisoyi: Majhikhanda, Ranpur, Nayagarh Braja Kishore Rout: Kamarabandha, Dhamnagar, Bhadrak

It is worthwhile to mention here that the award giving ceremony conducted at Presidential Estate in Raisina Hill every year. However, this year the event will not be organized in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. It has been decided that the district magistrates will personally go to awardees’ residence and honour them with the award.