1 quintal ganja seized from vehicle bearing Bhubaneswar registration number

Lamptaput: There has been a major haul of ganja in Odisha on Sunday said reliable reports. One quintal ganja has been seized while being loaded into a vehicle.

The incident has been reported from Lamtaput area in Koraput district of Odisha saaid reliable reports. The raid has been conducted by the Machkund police in the Baliguda village jungle.

Detailed reports awaited in this regard. It is worth mentioning that all the people involved in the activity managed to escape from the clutches of the police.