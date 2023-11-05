Land dispute turns ugly in Soro of Odisha, 12 injured

Soro: In a shocking incident, as many as 12 people of two families were injured in a land dispute matter in Soro area of Balasore district in Odisha on Sunday, said reports.

The incident took place in Mohanpur village in Soro block of Balasore district. Two families of the village were involved in a group clash in which 12 people were injured.

The families attacked each other due to a land dispute in Soro with sharp weapons. In the entire incident as many as 12 people were injured.

All the injured persons have been admitted to the hospital. The police has reached the spot and is asking the neighbours about the cause of the fight and how it escalated into such a huge incident.

A probe by the police is underway. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter. Through preliminary investigation however it was found that the attack took place due to a land dispute between the two families.

