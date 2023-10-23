1 dies, 3 injured as cars falls into pond in Puri district

Puri: A 58-year-old man reportedly died after the car in which he was traveling along with his family members fell into a pond at Alangapur village of Odisha’s Puri district last night.

The mishap took place when the driver of the car lost control over the wheels of the vehicle while the deceased, who has been identified as Sridhar Mohanty, and others were traveling to Derunia from Astaranga area.

Some youth of Alangapur village rushed to the pond and rescued the occupants of the car by breaking the car window glasses. Later, the local fire fighters also reached the spot after getting information about the incident. However, by the time they arrived, the locals had already rescued the occupants of the car.

All of them were rushed to Astaranga Community Health Centre for treatment. However, Sridhar was shifted to the Chari Chhak-based hospital. But unfortunately, he breathed his last while undergoing treatment in the health centre.