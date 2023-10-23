Devotees flock puja pandals on Maha Navami, know the significance and rituals
Devotees are flocking different puja pandals across the State especially in the Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar on Maha Navami of the Durga Puja.
Devotees of Maa Durga rushed to the puja pandals with the aim to avoid huge crowd in the evening hours. So that they can have the darshan of the deity from very close, worship her and seek her blessing peacefully.
On this day, special pujas and rituals like Surya Puja, Maha Snan, Chandi Path, maha aarti, Lalitha Sahasranama, pitha bhog will be observed.
Several theme-based attractive and expensive decorations of the puja pandals also have become a crowd puller in both Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.
Significance of Maha Navami:
- The Maha Navami of goddess Durga celebrated on the ninth day of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the month of Ashwin in the Hindu calendar.
- It is a day to celebrate the feminine divine.
- On Maha Navami, Goddess Durga is worshipped as Saraswati, who is a symbol of strength, power, and courage. Maa Durga is also a symbol of compassion and love.
- On this day, the devotees reflect on the importance of courage, strength, and determination.
- Devotees perform special puja and rituals to worship goddess Durga. Some devotees even keep fast on this day.