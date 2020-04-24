Kendrapara: 1 dead in a bike accident after being hit by an ambulance in Kendrapada district of Odisha.

The bike rider has been identified as Naresh Biswal. The accident happened near NH-53 bypass under Marshaghai police limits of Kendrapada.

Naresh belonged to Giranga village in Marshaghai block. After being hit by the ambulance, Naresh fell on the road. The passerby rescued Naresh and admitted him in Marsaghai Health Centre where he was declared dead by the doctors.

After getting the information police rushed to the spot and is investigating for further details. The details of the ambulance and its driver is yet to be known.