1 dead, 36 narrowly escape as Odisha-bound bus catches fire in West Bengal

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, one person died while 36 passengers narrowly escape from being burned alive after the bus on which they were traveling caught fire in West Bengal on Friday evening.

The deceased woman is said to be a resident of Kendrapada district of Odisha.

As per the sources, the private passenger bus named ‘Simab’ was en route to Paradip in Odisha from West Bengal. However, the bus was engulfed with fire all of a sudden on the NH near Kharagpur in West Bengal.

Fortunately, all the passengers along with the staff of the bus came out of the vehicle before fire engulfed the entire bus. However, some passenger said to have sustained minor injuries. They were rushed to a hospital in Medinapur for treatment. However, one woman succumbed to burn injuries while undergoing treatment. Belongings of the passengers also reportedly turned into ashes along with the bus.

At the same time, the reason of blaze is yet to be ascertained. Further probe is underway.

