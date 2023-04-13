1 dead, 3 missing as boat capsizes in Koraput of Odisha

Koraput: In a tragic incident, as many as one person has died and three have gone missing as a boat capsized in Koraput district of Odisha on Thursday.

A small country boat with as many as eight people onboard went missing at the Tentalipada ghat in Kolab damn of Koraput district.

The boat allegedly capsized while returning back from Umbelgram to Semiliguda block. Details awaited in this matter.

Till filing of the report, the fire service personnel were yet to arrive at the spot. The locals were seen rescuing the people.