1 dead, 2 critically injured in fire cracker explosion in Ganjam district

Berhampur: A man was killed while two others sustained critical injuries following a fire cracker explosion in Jagatisahi under Beguniapada Police limits of Ganjam district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Jitu Pradhan while the injured are Raja Palei and another person.

While it is yet to known under what circumstances the explosion took place, Beguniapada Police rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the matter, said sources.

Pradhan’s body was sent to for hospital while the injured were wheeled-into Beguniapada Hospital for treatment, added the sources.

The incident has shocked the locals, who demanded compensation for the family members of the deceased man and free treatment of the injured.