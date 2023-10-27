PM Modi Awards ‘5G Use Case Lab’ to KIIT-DU

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday awarded a ‘5G Use Case Lab’ to KIIT-DU, enabling students and faculties to exploit opportunities and develop solutions in this lab for various sectors using the 5G technology.

Along with KIIT-DU, 99 other educational institutes across the country were awarded the 5G Use Case Labs by the PM.

Awarding the labs during the inauguration of the 7th Edition of the India Mobile Congress 2023 in Delhi, Modi exuded confidence that the 5G use labs will have a similar impact as the 10,000 Atal tinkering labs exposing about 75 lakh children to cutting-edge technology. “These labs prompt the youth to dream big and give them the confidence to achieve them,” he added.

According to a government statement, the labs are an endeavour to realise the opportunities associated with 5G technology by encouraging the development of 5G applications that cater, both to India’s unique needs as well as the global demands.

The unique initiative will foster innovation across various socioeconomic sectors like education, agriculture, health, power, transportation etc, and propel the country into the forefront of usage of 5G technology.

The initiative is also a pivotal step for building a 6G-ready academic and start-up ecosystem in the country. More importantly, the initiative is a step towards developing indigenous telecom technology which is critical for national security.

