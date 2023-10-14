World Cup 2023: Pakistan set victory target of 192 runs for India

Ahmedabad: In the ongoing clash of India and Pakistan of ICC Cricket Men’s World Cup 2023, Pakistan has set a target of 192 runs for India to win. The match is underway at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The rivalry team, Pakistan was able to score 191 runs losing all wickets at 42.5 over. Among the batsman, Pakistan captain, Babar Azam was able to score 50 runs in 55 balls while Mohammad Rizwan scored 49 runs in 69 balls.

On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each.

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bowl first. Both teams, having four points, boast of twin wins in the tournament so far, which adds another layer as 1,32,000 fans will be witness to a brand new chapter being added to the India-Pakistan rivalry. In ODI World Cups, India have a 7-0 stronghold over Pakistan.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr.