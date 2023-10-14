India vs Pakistan 2023 : India wins toss, choose to bowl

India have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan in the ICC Men’s World Cup tournament at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today.

This will be the third time that both teams will be squaring off in 2023 after the Asia Cup.

So far, both India and Pakistan have played two matches each in the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup tournament. This is going to be the eighth match between India and Pakistan in 50-over World Cups with India having won all the matches.

Ahead of the match, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has organized a pre-match event featuring performances by the Bollywood singers Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sukhwinder Singh.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr.