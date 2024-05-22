Virat Kohli becomes first player in IPL history to complete 8000 runs

Mumbai: Virat Kohli has become the first player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to complete 8000 runs.

Virat reached the milestone with his 29th run against RR in the Eliminator of the 2024 (IPL) in Ahmedabad. Kohli scored 33 runs off 24 deliveries.

Kohli has scored 8 centuries and 55 fifties in his IPL career.

Kohli has scored more than 3400 runs at Chinnaswamy Stadium, including 116 runs in eight T20Is for India since 2012.