UWW suspends Wrestling Federation of India

After this suspension Indian wrestlers will not be able to compete in the upcoming World Wrestling Championships under the Indian flag

(Photo: IANS/Wasim Sarvar)

New Delhi: The Indian national body for Wrestling, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was suspended by the United World Wrestling (UWW), the international governing body of the sport, on Thursday for failing to conduct elections in time.

Following the announcement of the suspension, which came in to immediate effect, Olympic bronze-medallist wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik described Thursday as a black day for Indian wrestling after the national body for the sport was suspended.

After this suspension Indian wrestlers will not be able to compete in the upcoming World Wrestling Championships under the Indian flag.

