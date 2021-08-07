Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia wins Bronze medal in Men’s Freestyle 65kg

Bajrang Punia to get Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award
Bajrang Punia (File Pic)

Tokyo: India’s Bajrang Punia clinched the bronze medal in 65kg freestyle wrestling by defeating Kazakhstan’s Daulet Niyazbekov in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Punia won the bronze medal match with 8-0 points against Daulet Niyazbekov.

With Bajrang’s bronze, India’s medal tally in the ongoing Olympics games rose to 6.

It is to be noted here that Bajrang suffered a huge setback yesterday as he lost to Aliyev Haji of Azerbaijan, going down 12-5 on points in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages poured in for the wrestler from people of all walks of life including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

“A special moment for Indian wrestling! Congratulations to Bajrang Punia for winning the Bronze at #Tokyo2020. You have distinguished yourself as an outstanding wrestler with untiring efforts, consistency and tenacity over the years. Every Indian shares the joy of your success!,” said the President.

Likewise, Modi on a Twitter post said, “Delightful news from #Tokyo2020! Spectacularly fought @BajrangPunia. Congratulations to you for your accomplishment, which makes every Indian proud and happy.”

