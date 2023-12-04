South Africa announce squad for India series, Temba Bavuma rested from ODIs

In recent news, South Africa announced their Test, ODI, and T20I squads for their scheduled series against India. Notably, Captain Temba Bavuma and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada have been rested from ODIs and T20Is. However, the duo will return for the Test series that will begin on December 26.

Bavuma captained South Africa to the semi-final at the recently completed World Cup and remains the appointed fifty-over captain. The T20I skipper Aiden Markram will lead during Temba Bavuma’s absence for the India series.

The South African Cricket team took to their official handle on X (formerly Twitter) ‘@ProteasMenCSA’ to officially announce their squads for the upcoming matches across all formats. Take a look:

🟢 SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT 🟡 CSA has today named the Proteas squads for the all-format inbound tour against India from 10 Dec – 7 Jan 🇿🇦🇮🇳 Captain Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada are amongst a group of players that have been omitted for the white-ball leg of the tour in order to… pic.twitter.com/myFE24QZaz — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 4, 2023

South Africa T20I Squad

Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee (1st and 2nd T20Is), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen (1st and 2nd T20Is), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi (1st and 2nd T20Is), Andile Phehlukwayo , Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams

South Africa ODI Squad

Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams

South Africa Test squad

Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne