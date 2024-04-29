150 and counting: MS Dhoni scripts history with most IPL wins

The most-loved captain of India, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has created history in the Indian Premier League (IPL). MS Dhoni has been playing the tournament since the beginning of this league in 2008.

MS Dhoni wrote his name in the history books by becoming the first player in the 17 season to be part of 150 wins as a player in the league. The five-team IPL-winning team, Chennai Super Kings’ captain has won a total of 135 matches in the history of IPL. Additionally, Dhoni won 15 matches with the Rising Pune Super Giant in 2016 and 2017.

Notably, Dhoni has so far played 259 IPL matches, of which in 226 he has come as captain. Furthermore, Dhoni’s 150 IPL wins include 133 instances of him being the captain of the team. No other player in the history of IPL has won more than 100 matches as a captain.

In the list of most win matches, Dhoni is followed by Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma with 133 wins. While, Dinesh Karthik and Suresh Raina stands next in the list with 125 wins.

Speaking about yesterday’s match played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 78 runs. In the match, CSK’s present captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored highest with 98 runs. Batting first, CSK gave a target of 213 runs for SRH, however, SRH lost all wickets at 134 runs. SRH had won the toss and opted to bowl first against the defending champions.