Fernandez double helps 10-man Chelsea to 3-2 win over Brighton in Premier League

Enzo Fernandez’s first two Premier League goals earned 10-man Chelsea a first league win over Brighton & Hove Albion in six attempts, beating the Seagulls 3-2 in a pulsating contest at Stamford Bridge.

A first home win since August moved Chelsea up to 10th place on 19 points, three behind eighth-placed Brighton.

Chelsea took the lead on 17 minutes through Fernandez. After Brighton were unable to clear from a corner, Benoit Badiashile hooked the ball back across goal for Fernandez to head past Steele.

The home side doubled their advantage four minutes later from another right-wing corner. This time it was Nicolas Jackson, who nodded back for Colwill to head in, with his effort creeping over the line for his first Chelsea goal.

But Brighton pulled a goal back in the 43rd minute, Buonanotte cutting in from the right before bending a superb strike into the far-left corner. And the Seagulls were given further hope on the stroke of half-time after Chelsea captain Conor Gallagher was sent off for a second bookable offence following a foul on former Blues midfielder Billy Gilmour.

It’s the second consecutive match that Chelsea’s captain has been shown a red card, after Reece James was dismissed in last weekend’s 4-1 defeat at Newcastle.

Brighton struggled to take advantage of the extra man early in the second half, and it was Chelsea who scored the all-important fourth goal of the match on 65 minutes.

Chelsea were awarded a penalty following a VAR review, with referee Craig Pawson sent to the Referee Review Area and adjudging James Milner to have fouled Mudryk.

Fernandez stroked his spot-kick down the middle of the goal to restore Chelsea’s two-goal lead.

Brighton pulled a goal back in the second minute of added time through substitute Joao Pedro, who glanced in a header from Milner’s corner to set up a grandstand finish.

The Seagulls were then awarded a penalty for a handball by Colwill, only for the decision to be overturned by Pawson after being recommended to go over to the Referee Review Area.