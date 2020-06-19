Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC have signed Stuart Baxter as their head coach ahead of the seventh edition of Hero Indian Super League (ISL).

66-year-old Baxter has been appointed as the new Head Coach on a two year deal, announced Odisha FC on Friday.

Hailing from the United Kingdom, Baxter has a cumulative coaching experience of more than 25 years. The former manager of the South African national side and England U-19 team will take charge of OFC for the upcoming season.

Apart from South Africa, he was also the Head Coach of Finland senior team and had managed many professional clubs in Sweden, Norway, Portugal, Japan and South Africa.

Founder and CEO of GMS (the parent company of Odisha FC) Anil Sharma welcomed the development and said, “I am delighted to welcome Coach Stuart Baxter to Odisha FC! We conducted an extensive global search for a coach that matched our vision for the next phase of OFC. ”

On his part, Baxter said “I’m looking forward to the challenge of Indian football and the opportunity to develop players and coaches in India. I’d like to wish all the supporters, players and staff good health during these testing times. Together we will bring joy and success to the region.”

In his overall coaching career, Baxter has managed 455 games in all competitions, won 220, drew 75 and lost 160 times in his time in Europe, Africa and Asia.

Baxter has won two Premier Soccer League titles with South African outfit Kaizer Chiefs besides winning the MTN8 Cup once and the Nedbank Cup thrice including twice with SuperSport United.