Odisha bag 9 medals at ASMITA Khelo India Women’s Weightlifting Tournament

Bhubaneswar: Weightlifters from Odisha triumphed at the ASMITA Khelo India Women’s Inter-Zonal Weightlifting National Ranking Tournament 2023-24, held in Himachal Pradesh, to emerge with the team championship in the senior category.

Adding to Odisha’s success, Mina Santa was also declared as the best lifter in the youth category.

With a contingent of 10 weightlifters, Odisha secured a total of nine medals, comprising four gold, three silver and two bronze medals. Among these, in the Junior Category, Odisha secured one silver and two bronze medals. In the senior category, they attained three gold and one silver medal, while in the youth category, Odisha achieved one gold and one silver medal.

Speaking on Odisha’s success, Coach Ravi Kumar who is leading the contingent said, “This is a great achievement for the team. We have been working very hard in the weeks leading up to the event and all our athletes gave their 100 percent.”

He further added, “I am particularly proud of our athletes because due to unforeseen challenges, four of our weightlifters were unable to attend the competition. So I am proud of this result. I am also grateful to the Department of Sports and Youth Services for their unwavering support.”

On being declared as the best weightlifter in the youth category, and winning the gold in the 55kg category, Mina Santa said, “I am very happy with my performance. Months of training at the Odisha Tenvic Weightlifting High Performance Centre has paid off for us.”

Notably, medal winners Jhili Dalabehera, Sneha Soren and Tiki Mohini Malik are also cadets of the Odisha Tenvic Weightlifting High Performance Centre.