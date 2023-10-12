ODI World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA: Australia win toss, opt to bowl first against South Africa

In a highly anticipated match between Australia and South Africa, Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl first against South Africa. This is Australia’s second match of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023.

The five-time champion Aussies will be aiming to make a strong comeback against South Africa after their defeat to India on October 8. Concern will mostly surround the batsmen of the team, who failed to move ahead of the 200-run mark in the match against India.

On the other hand, South Africa will be playing this match after a confident 102-run win over Sri Lanka in their previous game. In a remarkable gameplay, the Proteas had set a target of 429 runs for Sri Lanka. They even set the record for the maximum number of centuries (3) ever scored in a single ODI. The Lankans were bowled out for 326, despite much efforts from the team.

Australia Playing XI today for AUS vs SA match

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marcus Labuschagne, josh Inglish, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa Playing XI today for AUS vs SA match

Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markam, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller,Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi