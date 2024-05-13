IPL 2024, RCB vs DC: Royal Challengers Bengaluru register 5th win in a row, defeat Delhi Capitals by 47 runs

In yesterday’s match of IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Delhi Capitals by 47 runs. Yash Dayal took 3-20 as RCB beat DC by 47 runs to register their fifth successive win in IPL. Team Bengaluru are now in stay in contention for a Play-offs spot. Yesterday’s RCB vs DC match took place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday evening.

After an 88-run partnership off 53 balls for the third wicket between Rajat Patidar (52) and Will Jacks (41), along with Cameron Green’s 32 not out, took RCB to 187/9, Dayal led a superb bowlers’ show on a slightly two-paced pitch to bowl out DC for 140.

Despite DC giving away 49 runs in the last five overs, they could never recover from the setback of losing four wickets in the Power-play. Stand-in captain Axar Patel’s 57 off 39 balls kept Delhi Capitals in the hunt, but he found little support from other batters, as dropping four catches in the first innings came back to haunt them.

When Kumar Kushagra was trapped plumb lbw by Mohammed Siraj, DC were reduced to 30/4 in 3.3 overs. Shai Hope launched a fightback by creaming Yash Dayal for three fours, while Axar hit two boundaries off Siraj as DC ended the Power-play at 54/4. Though Axar hit some boundaries, RCB were able to keep DC on a leash.

Axar continued to keep DC in the hunt by slog-sweeping Karn Sharma once and Will Jacks twice, leading to him reaching his second fifty of the season in 30 balls. But DC’s hopes of chasing were dashed when Rasikh Salam toe-ended a chip to long-on off Green and Axar’s heave resulted in a top-edge caught by tumbling backward point off Green. Ferguson and Dayal took out the remaining two wickets to ensure RCB gave its faithful fans lots of cheers.

Brief scores for RCB vs DC match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 187/9 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 52, Will Jacks 41; Rasikh Salam 2-23, Khaleel Ahmed 2-31) beat Delhi Capitals 140 all out in 19.1 overs (Axar Patel 57; Yash Dayal 3-20, Lockie Ferguson 2-23) by 47 runs