Australia Vs South Africa match today in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

Today’s match in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will see Australia and South Africa pitted against each other. The match will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Australia, the five-time world champions, had a rough started to the ICC World Cup 2023 as they faced their first loss in the tournament since 1996. India outperformed the Australian team on October 8.

On the other hand, South Africa had a fantastic start. They secured a big victory against Sri Lanka in their opening match of the tournament. The proteas made history by hitting three centuries in a single ODI match. Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, and Rassie van der Dussen were the ones to achieve the remarkable feat.

Australia and South Africa have a long history of rivalry, having played 108 ODIs against each other. 54 times of which, South Africa has emerged victorious. Australia has won 50 times, and thrice matches ended in ties. One match had no result. Their most recent encounter occurred on September 17 at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, where South Africa triumphed by 122 runs. Marco Jansen was named the Player of the Match.

Talking about World cup clashes, these two teams have stood against each other six times. Three times of which, Australia emerged victorious. One of the most remarkable and memorable encounters was during the ICC World Cup 1999 when they faced off in a historic semi-final that ended in a tie.

Today’s Australia vs South Africa World cup match will be held at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Though there have been only three ODIs played at this venue, the pitch seems to slightly favour the team batting second.

As far as the weather is concerned, Lucknow is expected to have hot and humid conditions with minimal chances of rain. According to weather forecasts from Weather.com, there is only a two percent probability of rain, and temperatures are likely to reach as high as 35 degrees.