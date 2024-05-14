Gold price in India decreases for 24 carat on 14th May
Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has decreased in India in the last 24 hours. On May 14, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 73,250 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,150.
Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. On May 14, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,250, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,150.
No changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 73,380
|Rs 67,300
|Mumbai
|Rs 73,250
|Rs 67,150
|Chennai
|Rs 73,360
|Rs 67,250
|Kolkata
|Rs 73,250
|Rs 67,150
|Hyderabad
|Rs 73,250
|Rs 67,150
|Bangalore
|Rs 73,250
|Rs 67,150
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 73,250
|Rs 67,150
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has remained same in the last 24 hours. On May 14, 2024, silver costs Rs 86,500 per kilogram.