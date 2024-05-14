Gold price in India decreases for 24 carat on 14th May

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has decreased in India in the last 24 hours. On May 14, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 73,250 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,150.

Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. On May 14, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,250, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,150.

No changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 73,380 Rs 67,300 Mumbai Rs 73,250 Rs 67,150 Chennai Rs 73,360 Rs 67,250 Kolkata Rs 73,250 Rs 67,150 Hyderabad Rs 73,250 Rs 67,150 Bangalore Rs 73,250 Rs 67,150 Bhubaneswar Rs 73,250 Rs 67,150

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained same in the last 24 hours. On May 14, 2024, silver costs Rs 86,500 per kilogram.