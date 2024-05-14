Below Header Govt Ad

Gold price in India decreases for 24 carat on 14th May

Business
By Pratyay 0
gold price in india
Representative Image- IANS

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has decreased in India in the last 24 hours. On May 14, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 73,250 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,150.

Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. On May 14, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,250, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,150.

No changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 73,380 Rs 67,300
Mumbai Rs 73,250 Rs 67,150
Chennai Rs 73,360 Rs 67,250
Kolkata Rs 73,250 Rs 67,150
Hyderabad Rs 73,250 Rs 67,150
Bangalore Rs 73,250 Rs 67,150
Bhubaneswar Rs 73,250 Rs 67,150

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained same in the last 24 hours. On May 14, 2024, silver costs Rs 86,500 per kilogram.

Also Read: BSNL Launches News Prepaid Plans Of Rs 58 And Rs 59, See Full Details

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Pratyay 4816 news 1 comments

Pratyay is currently working as a Content Writer with kalingatv.com. He writes mostly on business, automobile, technology and telecom. In his free time he likes to watch tv series, movies and documentaries.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.