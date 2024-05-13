IPL match today: Gujarat Titans to clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at Narendra Modi stadium

Today’s match of the ongoing IPL 2024 tournament will see a clash between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans. Today’s KKR vs GT match will take place at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Speaking of the current positioning on the IPL 2024 points table, Shreyas Iyer led KKR are on the top of the table with an NRR of +1.428. They have won nine of the 12 matches played so far. On the other hand, Shubman Gill led GT are on the eighth position of the points table. They have won five of 12 matches played and have an NRR of -1.063.

So far in IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans have clashed against each other a total of three times. Out of which, team Gujarat has won two while team Kolkata has won one.

Now let us take a look at the squads for today’s IPL match

Kolkata Knight Riders

Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Allah Ghazanfar

Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Manav Suthar, Sushant Mishra, Vijay Shankar, Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha