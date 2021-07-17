Noida District Magistrate Suhash LY selected for Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi: In a moment of pride, Noida District Magistrate Suhash LY, also a para badminton player, has been selected to represent India in the upcoming Olympics Games in Tokyo.

Suhas, a bronze medallist at the 2018 Asian Para Games, expressing happiness over the development, has sounded confident of winning a medal the prestigious event.

Suhas LY, whose full name is Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, is from Kerala. The world no. 3 will represent the nation in the Olympics, scheduled to be held from July 23-August 8.

The Badminton World Federation has sent invitations to Badminton Association of India and Paralympic Committee of India based on the players’ world ranking and performance.

Suhas is a 2007 batch IAS officer. He was also posted as Special Secretary in the Planning Department of Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow.

“Being the DM of Noida, it was a very challenging time during the pandemic. But I never gave up on my training and devoted all my focus and time to it. I am very much confident to clinch a medal at Tokyo 2020,” Suhas was quoted as saying by the Paralympic Committee of India.

The incumbent Gautam Budh Nagar DM has rendered his services in several places of Uttar Pradesh like Sonbhadra, Jaunpur, Hathras, Maharajganj, Mathura, Agar. His first posting was in Agra as Assistant Collector.

His wife Ritu Suhas is a PCS officer. Apart from this, on the occasion of ‘World Disability Day’ on December 3, 2016, Suhas was adjudged the best para sportsperson of the state.

He had participated in the Paralympic Asian Games held in Indonesia in 2018, and brought the country a bronze medal.

Suhas, who defeated disability with his hard work and passion, had also won the Paralympic Badminton Championship held in China.