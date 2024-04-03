New Zealand announces squad for T20Is against Pakistan, Michael Bracewell named as captain

New Zealand have announced their squad for the five-match T20I series against Pakistan. The New Zealand tour of Pakistan is scheduled from April 17 to 27 in Rawalpindi and Lahore. Experienced all-rounder Michael Bracewell has been named as the team captain.

Bracewell has been side-lined since his most recent international appearance in March last year, firstly with a ruptured Achilles and then with a broken finger. Since recovering he’s made a spectacular return to cricket, claiming his best first-class figures with the ball in his first match back in the Plunket Shield.

New Zealand selector Sam Wells said Bracewell had shown commendable patience and dedication in the past year to work his way back from injury.

“Michael has faced a long period on the sideline and it’s exciting to see him back playing cricket again. The fact he’s back playing at a high level after an Achilles rupture is testament to his hard work and application. He’s a well-respected leader and has captaincy experience for Wellington along with New Zealand A and New Zealand XI teams, which we believe holds him in good stead to lead the group in Pakistan,” said Wells.

The all-rounder will lead a side that features seasoned T20I players, including seven members of previous T20 World Cup squads. This will be balanced by two young players Tim Robinson and Will O’Rourke, selected in a BLACKCAPS T20I squad for the first time.

New Zealand squad for Pakistan T20I

Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft. Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

Tour schedule

First T20I: April 18, Rawalpindi

Second T20I: April 20, Rawalpindi

Third T20I: April 21, Rawalpindi

Fourth T20I: April 25, Lahore

Fifth T20I: April 27, Lahore

