New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner retires from International cricket with immediate effect

In the latest news, New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner has announced his retirement from International Cricket with immediate effect. In an official statement released by New Zealand Cricket on Tuesday, it was stated that the left-arm fast bowler will not be in the playing XI for the first New Zealand vs Australia Test at the Cello Basin Reserve. Further, it is to be noted that he will be released from the squad ahead of the second Test against Australia in Christchurch.

With this, Neil Wagner’s illustrious career will come to an end. Notably, he has played 64 Tests over a span of 12 years. However, the 37-year-old will continue to be a part of domestic cricket for Northern districts.

It is noteworthy mentioning that Wagner is one among the five pacers to have taken over 250 wickets in Tests.Additionally, his exceptional strike rate of 52.7 has been surpassed by only one New Zealander, Sir Richard Hadlee.

Neil Wagner announced his retirement from International cricket during a press conference held at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. He said that while he still intends to play first class cricket, it is time for him to depart from Test cricket.

The 37-year-old player said, “It’s been an emotional week. It is not easy to step away from something you have given so much to and got so much out of, but it is now time for others to step up and take this team forward.”

The left-arm New Zealand pacer Wagner originally hails from South Africa. In the year 2008, he shifted to Dunedin in order to play domestic cricket for Otago. His debut with the New Zealand Cricket Team was against West Indies in 2012.

It is further interesting to mention that Wagner had a major role in leading New Zealand to the maiden ICC World Test Championship title against India in 2021. Therein, the pacer took a total of three wickets in Southampton.