MS Dhoni wins internet with heartfelt gesture after hitting hat-trick of sixes, Watch

Legendary wicketkeeper-batter and former-captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Mahendra Singh Dhoni enthralled fans with a hat-trick of massive sixes during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

MS Dhoni came in during the final over, with his team at 186/4. He delivered a perfect finish, with a hat-trick of sixes, one over long-on, the other over long-off and the third over square leg. This hat-trick of sixes helped CSK end their innings with a strong 200-run plus total.

The match between CSK and MI is always exciting for fans. During yesterday’s match Dhoni made 20 runs in just four balls, with three sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 500.

However, what really captured internet’s attention is MS Dhoni gave a ball to a fan kid after his knock in yesterday’s match. The fans also had the privilege of interacting with Dhoni.

It is worth mentioning here that Chennai clinched victory over Mumbai by 20 runs. The match took place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday evening.

The match kick started with Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya winning the toss and opting to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings. After the first innings of the match, the Ruturaj Gaikwad led Chennai sat with 206 runs off four wickets. Hitman Rohit Sharma hammered an unbeaten 105 off 63 balls. Rohit and Ishan Kishan shared another superb partnership to give Mumbai a good start as they raced to 63 runs in the Power-play.

Let us check the points table of IPL 2024 after yesterday’s MI vs CSK match. Currently, Chennai Super Kings sit on the third position of the points table with an NRR of +0.726. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians sit on the eighth position of the points table with an NRR of -0.234.