IPL 2024: MI vs CSK, Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs

The 29th league match of IPL 2024 tournament saw a clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. In yesterday’s MI vs CSK match, Chennai clinched victory over Mumbai by 20 runs. The match took place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday evening.

The match kick started with Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya winning the toss and opting to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings. After the first innings of the match, the Ruturaj Gaikwad led Chennai sat with 206 runs off four wickets. Hitman Rohit Sharma hammered an unbeaten 105 off 63 balls. Rohit and Ishan Kishan shared another superb partnership to give Mumbai a good start as they raced to 63 runs in the Power-play.

Let us check the points table of IPL 2024 after yesterday’s MI vs CSK match. Currently, Chennai Super Kings sit on the third position of the points table with an NRR of +0.726. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians sit on the eighth position of the points table with an NRR of -0.234.

Mumbai Indians squad

Playing XIs: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Vrama, Time David, Mohd Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Akash Madhwal Jasprit Bumrah, Gerland Coetzee

Substitutes: Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brewis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik

Chennai Super Kings

Playing XIs: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindran, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, M.S. Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman

Substitutes: Matheesha Pathirana, Sindhi, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Adil Rasheed