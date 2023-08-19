Jasprit Bumrah shines in comeback T20I against Ireland, Says Aakash Chopra

New Delhi: In a remarkable return to international cricket, Jasprit Bumrah wowed fans and analysts alike in the first T20I against Ireland. The star pacer had been sidelined for 11 months due to injury but made a triumphant comeback on August 18, 2023.

Bumrah’s performance was nothing short of outstanding, as he played a crucial role in India’s convincing victory over Ireland. He was awarded the player of the match for his disciplined bowling, which limited Ireland to a score of 139/7. Bumrah’s impressive stats included figures of 2/24, with an impressive 16 dot balls in his four-over spell.

The former cricketer turned analyst, Aakash Chopra, showered praise on Bumrah for his exceptional showing. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted that Bumrah’s performance ticked all the boxes. He particularly commended Bumrah’s opening over, where he snatched two wickets, setting the tone for the rest of the match.

Chopra also lauded Bumrah’s captaincy skills during the game. Despite being away from cricket for an extended period, Bumrah showcased his prowess not only with the ball but also in managing his bowlers effectively.

“Bumrah was away from cricket for a long time but he still has pride, he is very, very good. He bowled extremely well and I would say he also captained well. He rotated his bowlers very well although a few extra runs were scored in the end,” commented Chopra.