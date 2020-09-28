New Delhi: Former Cricketer, Irfan Pathan has come out in support of veteran cricketer Sunil Gavaskar who is now in the lime light after his controversial statement about on RCB skipper Virat Kohli.

Irfan has took to twitter and asked those who are showing disrespect to show respect for Sunil Gavaskar.

Irfan advised those who were disrespecting the legendary cricketer over his remark and said “Always respect #SunilGavaskar sir always”.

Earlier, Sunil Gavaskar remarked on Viart Kohli’s bad performance during the match between RCB and KXIP and said, “lockdown tha to inhone sirf Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki hai,” which displeased virat’s wife actress Anushka Sharma.

In response to the remark she commented that his remark about her and her husband is ‘distasteful’.

She also shared a detailed statement on her Instagram asking why he is saying that she is the reason of Kohli’s bad performance and also expressed that she is fed of being dragged into cricket whenever her husband fails to perform.

Later, Sunil Gavaskar clarified that he is not targeting Anushka and was only talking about the viral video of the couple where Anushka can be seen bowling to Virat.