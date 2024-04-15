IPL match today: Royal Challengers Bengaluru to face of Sunrisers Hyderabad in 30th match of tournament

In the 30th league match of IPL 2024 tournament today, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The match is scheduled to take place at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM today. Currently, the Faf du Plessis led RCB are sitting on the last position of the IPL 2024 points table. Meanwhile, the Pat Cummins led SRH are on the fourth position, having won three of five matches played.

It is important to note that the two teams previously met 22 times in the tournament with SRH holding a slight advantage. The Bengaluru team has won 10 of the matches while team Hyderabad sits with 11 victories. One of the matches ended with a tie.

RCB v SRH match venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live stream in India: The live streaming of RCB v SRH will be available on JioCinema.

Let us take a look at the squads for today’s IPL match between RCB and SRH.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror. Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Rajan Kumar, Karn Sharma, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson. Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Yash Dayal, Himanshu Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed. Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav. Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal

