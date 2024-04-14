IPL Match today: Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians to clash with Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings

Cricket lovers will experience double Indian Premier League matches today (IPL) today. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in 28th match on Sunday at 3.30 pm. While, Mumbai Indians (MI) will host arch-rival Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 29th match on Sunday at 7.30 pm.

The first match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, while the other will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Heading into the clash, only the net run rate separates the two sides on the points table. LSG have won three, lost two and are fourth on the leaderboard. KKR, meanwhile, are second with three wins and one loss.

Meanwhile, CSK and MI have met 36 in tournament with MI holding an advantage in their matchup. It is worth mentioning here that Rajasthan Royal (RR) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by three wickets in yesterday’s match of IPL played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mohali of Punjab.

Squads:

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sakib Hussain, Harshit Rana, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Allah Ghazanfar

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manimaran Siddharth, Amit Mishra, Matt Henry, Mayank Yadav, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Prerak Mankad, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai, Piyush Chawla, Kwena Maphaka, Shams Mulani, Luke Wood, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Nuwan Thushara, Anshul Kamboj

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Aravelly Avanish