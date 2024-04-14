IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals defeat Punjab Kings by 3 wickets

In yesterday’s match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mohali of Punjab, Rajasthan Royal (RR) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by three wickets.

Briefing the score, Rajasthan Royal won the toss and opted to bowl first. Batting first Punjab Kings made 147 runs by losing eight wickets. Of which, Ashutosh Sharma made 31 runs, Jitesh Sharma made 24 runs and Liam Livingstone hit 21 runs. From RR’s side Keshav Maharaj and Avesh Khan took two wickets each, while Trent Boult dropped one wicket.

Chasing the target of 148 runs, Rajasthan Royals made 152 runs by losing seven wickets. Of which Yashasvi Jaiswal hit 39 runs, while Shimron Hetmyer made 27 runs (not out) and Tanush Kotian made 24 runs. From PBKS’ side Kagiso Rabada and Sam Curran took two wickets each, while Harshal Patel dropped one wicket.

Speaking about point table, Rajasthan Royal stands at the top position with five wins and one loss, while PBKS stand at eight position with two wins and four loses.

Today, Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants will clash at 3.30 pm at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will clash with Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhende Stadium in Mumbai at 7.30 pm.