IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad won against Punjab Kings by 2 runs

In yesterday’s match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by two runs. The match was played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

The two youngsters nearly pulled off another heist, with valiant efforts on Tuesday but their brilliant knocks in a thrilling finish proved futile as PBKS fell agonisingly short by two runs, despite hammering 26 runs from the final over, the highest score in a chase.

Shashank Singh remained unbeaten on 46 off 25 balls, six boundaries and one six, while Ashutosh Sharma finished on 33 not out off 15 balls, hitting three boundaries and two maximums as Punjab Kings made 180/6 in 20 overs after Arshdeep Singh’s 4-29 topped Nitish Kumar Reddy’s 37-ball 64 in a match in which both the teams made many mistakes. However, players like Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma showed nerves of steel they showed great power-hitting and used the conditions superbly.

In that match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Shashank Singh, who had hammered a 22-ball 61, and Ashutosh had blasted a 17-ball 31 as Punjab recovered from 111/5 to win the match by three wickets as they successfully chased 199 with one ball to spare.

On Tuesday, Punjab Kings were in a similar situation. While chasing 183 for victory, Shashank was batting on 19 off 14 balls and Ashutosh was on 1. The duo scored 17 runs from the 17th over with Shashank hitting Bhuvneshwar for boundaries off successive deliveries and following it up with another four as the seasoned pacer bowled a couple of wide balls.

Today, Rajasthan Royals will play against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Rajasthan. The match will begin at 7.30 pm.

Brief scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 182/9 in 20 overs (Nitish Kumar Reddy 64, Abdul Samad 25; Arsndeep Singh 4-29, Sam Curran 2-41, Harshal Patel 2-30) beat Punjab Kings 180/6 in 20 overs (Shashank Singh 46 not out, Ashutosh Sharma 33 not out; Sam Curran 29; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2-32) by two runs.