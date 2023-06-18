Intercontinental Cup Final: India beat Lebanon 2-0 to clinch the title in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India men’s football team defeated Lebanon 2-0 in the final of the Intercontinental Cup and became the champion of the tournament at the Kalinga Stadium here today.

Both teams struggled to break the deadlock and find the back of the net during the intense match which was played before a crowd of over 10,000 people. However, Sunil Chhetri, the maestro of Indian football, did it again by scoring the first goal of the match at the 46th minute.

Lebanon, on the other hand, tried their best to score a goal but in vain. India maintained the lead until Lallianzuala Chhangte netted the second goal and took the lead to 2-0 in the 65th minute.

This is the first time that India played an international tournament in the Odisha capital. The hosts finished top of the standings at the end of the group stage with seven points and no goals conceded, registering wins over Mongolia (2-0) and Vanuatu (1-0), and a draw with Lebanon (0-0).

India had won the title last in 2018. It had clinched the inaugural tournament after defeating Kenya 2-0 in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the Indian team for their win and announced a cash prize of Rs 1 Crore for them.