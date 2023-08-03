INDvsWI: Yashasvi Jaiswal to make his T20I debut

Trinidad: Less than 48 hours after their triumph in the ODI series, India is now shifting gears to T20 mode as they prepare to take on the West Indies in a five-match T20 series. The series kicks off at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Thursday. During this T20 series, the star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is making headlines for the last few days, will be making his debut.

The left-hander has been in stunning form this year. He already proved in the tour’s test match that he is ready for international cricket. During the test match against West Indies, Yashasvi Jaiswal achieved a remarkable feat, scoring 171 runs and setting a new record. In his debut Test match against the West Indies, he fulfilled his father’s dream. Notably, Jaiswal created his own identity in the first match. In the historic first Test match between India and the West Indies, India emerged victorious, clinching the game by a margin of 141 runs. The match concluded within a short span of three days.

India, who emerged victorious with a 2-1 scoreline in the recently concluded ODI series, will enter the T20 matches as favorites. Despite a shocking defeat in the second ODI, the visitors regrouped and clinched the series, boosting their confidence for the upcoming T20 contests.

India Squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma

West Indies Squad

Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd