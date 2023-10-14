India triumphs over Pakistan by 7 wickets in ICC Cricket Men’s World Cup 2023

Ahmedabad: In a fiercely contested match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India emerged victorious over arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Cricket Men’s World Cup 2023 clash, securing a resounding win by 7 wickets.

Pakistan set a target of 192 runs for India to chase, showcasing their batting prowess. The Pakistani team managed to score 191 runs, losing all their wickets in 42.5 overs. Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, played a pivotal role in the innings, scoring 50 runs in 55 balls, while Mohammad Rizwan contributed 49 runs in 69 balls.

India’s chase was anchored by the experienced batsman Rohit Sharma, who showcased his prowess by scoring an impressive 86 runs in 63 balls. The Indian team exhibited exceptional teamwork, securing the victory by 7 wickets.

Contributing to India’s success, bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja displayed remarkable skill, each taking two wickets and restricting Pakistan’s batting lineup.

In the earlier stages of the match, India won the toss and chose to bowl first, showcasing their strategic acumen. With both teams boasting four points, having secured twin victories in the tournament so far, this clash added a new chapter to the iconic India-Pakistan rivalry, witnessed by a roaring crowd of 1,32,000 fans at the stadium. The win for India further fuels the excitement in this high-stakes cricket tournament.