India clinches silver medal in Women’s 10m Air Rifle Team Event at 19th Asian Games

Hangzhou: In an exciting development at the 19th Asian Games, India secured its first medal – a silver – in the Women’s 10-meter Air Rifle team event. The trio of Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, and Ashi Chouskey exhibited their prowess, showcasing India’s talent on the international stage.

With a combined score of 1886, the Indian team’s stellar performance earned them the silver medal. Ramita led the charge with a score of 631.9, followed closely by Mehuli Ghosh with 630.8 points, and Ashi Chouskey contributed with 623.3 points.

The team of Ghosh, Ramita, and Chouskey finished a commendable 2nd place in the 10m Air Rifle team event during the qualification round. This outstanding performance not only secured India’s first medal at the 19th Asian Games but also earned individual qualifications for Mehuli and Ramita, who finished 2nd and 5th, respectively, in the qualification round. Unfortunately, Ashi finished 29th with a score of 623.3.

In the team event, China clinched the gold medal with a total score of 1896.6, while Mongolia took home the bronze with 1880 points.

Notably, China’s Han Jiayu set a new Asian Games qualification record with a remarkable score of 634.1, surpassing the previous record set by her compatriot Zhao Ruozhu in New Delhi in 2019 by a margin of 0.1 points.