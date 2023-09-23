19th Asian Games 2023 Kick Off in a Spectacular Ceremony in China’s Hangzhou

Hangzhou: The 19th edition of the prestigious 2023 Asian Games commenced today in Hangzhou of China, with a vibrant and colorful ceremony graced by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The event marks a two-week celebration of sportsmanship and talent, featuring over 12,000 competitors from 45 nations and territories participating in a total of 61 disciplines.

The captivating opening ceremony unfolded at the renowned Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium, popularly known as the Big Lotus, showcasing a seamless fusion of China’s rich cultural heritage and its contemporary dynamism. The event’s organizers incorporated cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and eco-friendly solutions, creating a mesmerizing spectacle. Notably, the stadium can accommodate an impressive audience of up to 80,000 spectators.

India, a steadfast participant in the Asian Games since its inception in 1951, was proudly represented by Indian Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh and boxer Lovlina Borgohain as the flag bearers during the ceremony. The Indian contingent comprises a total of 921 individuals, including 655 athletes, 260 coaches, and support staff.

Early events in the Asian Games featured India’s dominance in Table Tennis, with both the men’s and women’s teams advancing to the pre-quarterfinals. The Indian Men’s Table Tennis team secured a resounding victory against Tajikistan, while the Women’s team triumphed against Nepal. The Indian Men’s Table Tennis team is scheduled to face Kazakhstan in the Round of 16 at 9.30 hrs IST tomorrow.

In T20 Cricket, the Indian women’s team has already secured a spot in the semifinals. The upcoming matches will witness Indian Women facing Bangladesh in the 1st Semifinal, while Pakistan Women will compete against Sri Lanka Women in the 2nd Semifinal.

The Indian men’s T20 Cricket event is slated to take place between September 28 and October 8.

To the even, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted, “As the Asian Games commence, I convey my best wishes to the Indian contingent. India’s passion and commitment to sports shines through as we send our largest ever contingent in the Asian Games. May our athletes play well and demonstrate in action what true sporting spirit is.”