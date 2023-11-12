IND vs NED: India win toss, opt to bat against Netherlands in World Cup 2023 match

In today’s World Cup 2023 match, India has won the toss and has opted to bat against the Netherlands. Today’s IND vs NED match is taking place at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. The unbeaten Indian cricket team will face the Netherlands in their last league match of the tournament.

While India has won all of its eight league matches played, Netherlands sits at the bottom of the points table in World Cup 2023. Netherlands has won only two of its eight league matches played. Notably, India has already secured a spot in the semi-finals, with a Net Run rate of (+)2.456. On the other hand, with a Net run rate (NRR) of (-)1.635, the Netherlands are already eliminated from the championship.

Coming to the pitch conditions for the IND vs NED match, the M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru is known for favouring batters, making the toss crucial. While batting second has a historical advantage, with a 60 percent win rate. Hence, Bowling first is recommended at this venue. The temperature for the India vs Netherlands match is expected to remain about 27 degree Celsius with 57 percent humidity.

Team India playing XI

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Team Netherlands playing XI

Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren