ICC World Cup 2023: India vs Netherlands clash today, Details inside

India is all set to face Netherlands in the 45th match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Today’s match of India vs Netherlands will take place at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru at 2 pm. The unbeaten Indian cricket team will face the Netherlands in their last league match of the tournament.

Notably, India has already secured a spot in the semi-finals. The men in blue are all set to play against New Zealand on November 15 at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium. With 16 points and a Net Run rate (NRR) of (+)2.456, India has won all eight league matches.

On the other hand, the Netherlands are currently positioned at the bottom of the points table in the ongoing World Cup 2023 tournament. They have lost six out of their eight matches played. With a Net run rate (NRR) of (-)1.635, they are already eliminated from the championship.

Under the captainship of Rohit Sharma, Team India has been flawless in the World Cup, heading into the final league game against the Netherlands. Speaking of their past records, India and the Netherlands have met twice before in World Cup tournaments, with India emerging victorious in 2003 and 2011.

Coming to the pitch conditions for the India vs Netherlands match, the M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru is known for favouring batters, making the toss crucial. While batting second has a historical advantage, with a 60 percent win rate. Hence, Bowling first is recommended at this venue.

The temperature for the India vs Netherlands match is expected to remain about 27 degree Celsius with 57 percent humidity. Further, Indian viewers can catch the live broadcast on Star Sports channels and also stream the match on Disney+Hotstar.